Robert Wesley Miller
Henderson - Robert Wesley Miller, age 96, of Henderson, KY, went to be with the Lord on the 29th of August 2019 at Methodist Hospital in Henderson, KY.
Bob was born on September 1, 1922 in Arvada, Colorado to the late Arch and Rose (Herborn) Miller. He graduated from Wheatridge High School in Wheatridge, Colorado. Following high school, Bob enlisted in the United States Army during World War II and was a member of the 14th Armored Division fighting in France and Germany. He is a recipient of the French Legion Medal of Honor. Bob was employed with and retired from the Whirlpool Corporation. He was a longtime member of Henderson's First Baptist Church where he sang in the choir.
In addition to his parents, Bob is preceded in death by his wife Florence (Hunt) Miller and his son Donald R. Miller.
Bob is survived by his daughters Pamela Ferrell and her husband, Charlie, and Judy Davis and her husband, Bob; grandchildren: Susan Ferrell, Sean Bratcher, Krista (Bratcher) Robertson and her husband, Michael, and Joni Bratcher; great grandchildren: Kayla, Kenzie, Brett, and Marissa LaComb, Austin Sanford, and Layna Robertson; and 2 great-great grandchildren.
Relatives and friends are invited to Bob's Life Celebration from 4:00 until 8:00 p.m., Wednesday, September 4, 2019 and again on Thursday starting at 9:00 a.m. until time of the service at Tapp Funeral Home. The funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday at the funeral home with Reverend Todd Linn, PhD officiating. Burial will follow at Fairmont Cemetery in Henderson, KY. Military honors will be rendered by the American Legion Worsham Post #40.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to Henderson's First Baptist Church senior and music ministries.
Published in The Gleaner on Sept. 1, 2019