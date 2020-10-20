Robert "Wayne" West
Marion - Robert "Wayne" West, 66, of Marion, KY, unexpectedly went to be with his Heavenly Father on Sunday, October 18, 2020. To know Wayne was to know love, faith and dedication to his family, church, friends and community and his enormous sense of humor and love of pranks. He knew no stranger and was always willing to extend his hand of service. He demonstrated these qualities in his long time commitment of teaching the youth about God, coaching many baseball, softball and football teams and spending time building relationships with his Bright Life family. Most of all Wayne's ultimate joy came in spending time with his family and watching them grow and develop a relationship with God. This included his wife, Carol and his children, Jayme (Shane) Young, Bobby (Elliot) West and Chris West. Wayne was a proud Poppy of many grandchildren and great grandchildren, Haylee and Chad Henager, Dillan West, Emily West, Lane West, Leauna West, Drake Young, Hadlee, Haven and Breckyn Henager. These children and grandchildren will know his legacy because of the love he had poured into each one of them. In addition he is survived by his sister, Ann Clark of Henderson, KY; brother, Greg West of Marion, KY and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, Willie and Loretta West and his brother, Sonny (Darlene) West. Services are scheduled for 6 PM Thursday October 22, 2020 at Life In Christ Church in Marion, KY. The family will receive visitors from 3 PM Thursday until service time at the church. Donations may be made to the Alzheimer's Association
.