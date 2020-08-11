1/1
Roberta G. "Birdie" Stone
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Roberta's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Roberta G. "Birdie" Stone

Henderson - Roberta G. "Birdie" Stone, 65 of Henderson passed away August 11, 2020 at St. Anthony's Lucy Smith King Care Center.

She was born July 24, 1955 in Evansville, IN to Robert and Mary Croft.

She was preceded in death by her father, Robert Croft; two sisters, Patty Bates and Katie Pagett; one brother, James Croft.

Birdie is survived by her husband, Darrell Stone; mother, Mary Croft; four sisters, Kim Croft, Carol Murray, Kristi Croft and Pam Whitter.

Graveside services will be 2:00 PM, Friday, August 14, 2020 at Roselawn Memorial Gardens.

Online condolences may be made at www.tomblinsonfuneralhome.com.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Gleaner from Aug. 11 to Aug. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Tomblinson Funeral Home
325 First Street
Henderson, KY 42420
270-826-2544
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Tomblinson Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved