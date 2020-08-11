Roberta G. "Birdie" Stone
Henderson - Roberta G. "Birdie" Stone, 65 of Henderson passed away August 11, 2020 at St. Anthony's Lucy Smith King Care Center.
She was born July 24, 1955 in Evansville, IN to Robert and Mary Croft.
She was preceded in death by her father, Robert Croft; two sisters, Patty Bates and Katie Pagett; one brother, James Croft.
Birdie is survived by her husband, Darrell Stone; mother, Mary Croft; four sisters, Kim Croft, Carol Murray, Kristi Croft and Pam Whitter.
Graveside services will be 2:00 PM, Friday, August 14, 2020 at Roselawn Memorial Gardens.
Online condolences may be made at www.tomblinsonfuneralhome.com
.