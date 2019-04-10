Services
Benton-Glunt Funeral Home
629 S Green St
Henderson, KY 42420
(270) 827-3535
Celebration of Life
Friday, Apr. 12, 2019
11:00 AM
Funeral service
Friday, Apr. 12, 2019
1:00 PM
Roberta Scott Obituary
Roberta Sue Scott

Henderson, KY

Sue Scott, age 80, of Henderson, KY, passed away at 1:43 p.m. Monday, April 8, 2019 at Methodist Hospital in Henderson.

Sue worked at Vincent Industrial Plastics as a line operator. She was a sports enthusiast and enjoyed following baseball, basketball, and football games from season to season. Sue loved horse racing and could be spotted at Ellis Park on any given Sunday.

She was preceded in death by her parents William and Marjorie Utley. Sue is survived by her sons Gary Scott and his wife Margo of Madisonville, KY and Mike Scott of Evansville, IN; sisters Nancy Utley of Henderson, KY and Peggy Hudson and her husband Terry of Newburgh, IN; grandchildren: Amber Scott Wilson and her husband Jordan, Heather Scott, Drew Scott, and Phelan Scott.

Relatives and friends are invited to Sue's Life Celebration from 11:00 a.m. until service time Friday, April 12, 2019 at Benton-Glunt Funeral Home. The funeral service will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Friday at the funeral home. Burial will be at a later date at Locust Hill Cemetery in Evansville, IN.

Arrangements entrusted to Benton-Glunt Funeral Home, A Life Celebration® Home, online condolences may be made at www.bentonglunt.com
Published in The Gleaner on Apr. 10, 2019
