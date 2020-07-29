1/1
Roberta Stapleton
Roberta Stapleton

Roberta Stapleton went to be with the Lord 7/26/2020. She is precdeded in death by her parents, Dad Hecheal Vandiver her mom Alice Baty and Hazel Stone. Uncle Robert Littlepage, Niece Vanessa Stapleton. She is survived by her husband of 38 years Philip (Rocky) Stapleton and one daughter Ashley Stapleton. Three sisters Kim Bartimus, Sherri (Rollin) McLean Judy Stone, Two brothers Thomas (Brenda) Baty, Ronnie (Debbie) Stone, six nephews Daniel Stapleton, Thomas Baty Jr, Ronnie Stone Jr. Rollin McLean Jr., Larry McLean, John McLean, Four Nieces Danielle Stapleton, April Duncan, Rhonda Carter, Racheal Townsend, Great Nephews Zeak Stapleton, Abram Stapleton, Great neices Isabella Staplton.

Graveside Services July 30th, 2020 at Bethlehem Cemetery Madisonvile, KY at 2pm (Mask) Rev. Mark Carter Officiating, Titzer Funeral Home in charge of Arrangments.




Published in The Gleaner from Jul. 29 to Jul. 30, 2020.
