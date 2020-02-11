Services
Tomblinson Funeral Home
325 First Street
Henderson, KY 42420
270-826-2544
Robin Glunt Obituary
Henderson, KY - Robin Lynn (Fulkerson) Glunt, 55, of Henderson passed away at her residence.

She was born in Henderson on February 29, 1964 to Marvin and Patricia Fulkerson.

Robin loved being a nurse and was a member of the Nightingale Nurses.

She was preceded in death by her father, Marvin Fulkerson and brother, Alan Fulkerson.

She is survived by her mother, Patricia Fulkerson; children, David Fulkerson of Lawrence, IN and Shauna Davis of Henderson; siblings, Brian and Margie Fulkerson of Mobile, AL, Victor and Linda Fulkerson of Henderson and Steve and Robbie Fulkerson of Henderson; one grandchild and a host of nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be at noon on Friday, February 14 at Tomblinson Funeral Home Henderson Chapel with Bro. Dennis Mayfield officiating. Burial will follow at Fairmont Cemetery.

Visitation will be from 4-8 p.m. on Thursday, February 13 and on Friday, February 14 from 10 a.m. until the funeral hour.

Memorial contributions may take the form of donations to New Hope Animal Rescue Center.

Online condolences may be shared at www.tomblinsonfuneralhome.com
Published in The Gleaner from Feb. 11 to Feb. 12, 2020
