Robin Langston
Corydon, KY
Robin Langston, 56, of Corydon, Ky passed away Saturday, March 9th, 2019 at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital in Owensboro, Ky.
Mrs. Langston was born on November 2, 1962 to the late Parvin and Juanita Sutton in Henderson, Ky. Robin was a homemaker and enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren, children, family and friends. Her greatest blessing was her grandbabies.
In addition to her parents, Mrs. Langston was preceded in death by her son, Joseph (Joey) Crowley, sister Nancy Madden, and brother's Parvin Sutton Jr and Billy Eades.
Robin is survived by her husband, Danny Langston of Corydon, Ky., one son Jayson Wade Sutton and wife Ashley Sutton of Henderson, Ky. 11 grandchildren, 2 great-grandchildren; Three brothers, Two sisters, And several nieces, nephews, cousin and her beloved friends.
Visitation will be held on Saturday, March 23, 2019, 1:00 – 3:00 pm, Memorial service will follow visitation at 3:00pm at Finley Baptist Church 3800 US Hwy 41A, Henderson, Ky.The Reverend Jeff Burke will officiate. Burial will be at a later date.
Published in The Gleaner from Mar. 22 to Mar. 23, 2019