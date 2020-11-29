Rodney West



morganfield - Rodney Maxwell West, age 82 of Morganfield, KY passed away 11/28/2020 at Deaconess Midtown Hospital in Evansville, IN. He was born December 17, 1937 in Sturgis, KY to Sam Ed and Mary Ellen RobinsonWest. Rodney was a charter member of Country Side Baptist Church where he served as deacon and song leader. He was a member of the UMWA, retiring from Peabody Coal Company. He was a Kentucky Colonel and served in the US Army. Rodney graduated from Sturgis, KY High School as the salutatorian and attended Murray State University. Rodney was known for taking people his famous pimento cheese and loved witnessing to others about the Lord. His hobbies include word searches and a good round of golf. He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife Ramona Moman West; sister Nancy (Jerry) Nesbitt; brothers Sammy (Komi) West, Douglas West, and Bubby West. Survivors include daughter Natalie West Newlin & Spouse Bob of Greenwood, IN; grandsonsBlake & Jacob Newlin; brothers & sisters-in-law Mickey & Leslie Moman of Texas, Debra & Geoff Wertzberger of Arizona, Ava & David Cook of Henderson, KY; Several nieces and nephews. Due to Covid 19 restrictions services will be private, but broadcast live on Facebook beginning at 11 AM Tuesday. Bro Jimmy Terrell will officiate. Burial will be in Odd Fellows Cemetery in Morganfield, KY. Memorial contributions can be made to Countryside Baptist Church or Union County Happy Feet.









