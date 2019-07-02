Services
Ronald Royster
Henderson, Kentucky - Ronald G. Royster, 79, of Henderson, Kentucky, passed away Saturday, June 29, 2019, at St. Anthony's Hospice Lucy Smith King Care Center with his family at his side.

He was a U.S. Air Force veteran, a longtime Kentucky Colonel, and a recent member of Henderson Moose Lodge. Ronnie worked as a tool maker at Gamco and then in 1976 started Royster's Machine Shop. He was an avid fisherman and a member of the Henderson Bass Club. Ronnie enjoyed spending time at Lake Barkley and having his yearly fish fry with family and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Charles William and Margaret Ellen Clark Royster; and his sister, Jo Elaine Smith.

Survivors include one daughter, Teresa E. Weber and her husband, Eric, of Louisville, Kentucky; two sons, Ronald Michael Royster and his wife, Dana, and Robert Steven Royster and his wife, Penny, both of Henderson, Kentucky; one brother, Larry Royster and his wife, Lu, of Henderson, Kentucky; eight grandchildren, Summer Mabrey (Josh), Charles Kelly (Jenny), Amanda Royster (Abby), Alexandra Kelly (Travis), Collin Royster (Natalie), Cody Royster (fiancé, Chelsey), Ashley Starr (Caleb), Jake Brown (fiancé, Lauren); seven great-grandchildren; nieces and nephews.

Visitation will be 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday and until service time Wednesday at Rudy-Rowland Funeral Home.

Services will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday at Rudy-Rowland Funeral Home. His grandson, the Reverend Josh Mabrey will officiate. Burial will be in Fernwood Cemetery.

Contributions may be made to St. Anthony's Hospice.

Pallbearers will be Greg Raney, Darrell Littrell, Wayne Breedlove, Dennis Francis, Jr., George Wilhelm, and Mike McAtee.

Online condolences may be made at www.rudyrowland.com.
Published in The Gleaner on July 2, 2019
