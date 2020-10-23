Ronald Steven Coker
Henderson, KY - Ronald Steven Coker, age 73, of Henderson, KY, passed away Wednesday, October 21, 2020 at Deaconess Henderson Hospital.
He was preceded in death by his parents Haggard and Ruby Coker and 3 brothers: Gary Coker, Ricky Coker, and Tommy Coker.
Ronald served his country proudly in the United States Army. He retired after 40 years at Dana Corporation as a material handler. Ronald was a member of the Fraternal Order of the Moose Lodge #732 and was a Pilgrim in the Kentucky Moose Association.
He is survived by his wife Terry Ann Coker of Henderson, KY; 2 daughters Angela Hallmark (Tommy) of Niagara, KY and Tara Jewell-Griffin ( Benjamin) of Henderson, KY; 1 son Bradley Jewell (Kristy) of Henderson, KY; 1 brother Terry Randall Coker; 3 grandsons: Aaron, Nick and David; 2 granddaughters Carrie Beth and Kyndel; 2 great-granddaughters Autumn and Zyri; and several nieces and nephews.
Relatives and friends are invited to Ronald's Life Celebration from 2:00 until 6:00 p.m. on Sunday and again on Monday starting at 10:00 a.m. at Benton-Glunt & Tapp Funeral Home. The funeral service will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Monday, October 26, 2020 at the funeral home with Reverend Billy Balke officiating. Burial will follow at Roselawn Memorial Gardens in Henderson, KY. Full military honors will be rendered by the American Legion Worsham Post #40.
A Moose ceremony will be held at 5:00 p.m. on Sunday, October 25th at the funeral home.
Arrangements entrusted to Benton-Glunt & Tapp Funeral Home, A Life Celebration® Home, online condolences may be made at www.bentongluntandtappfuneralhome.com
.