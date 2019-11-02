Resources
Ronnie Bobby Brantley Obituary
Ronnie Bobby Brantley of metropolis Illinois died October 26 2019 at Lourdes hospital in Paducah Ky. He retired from camp 1 mines. He was a loving husband to his wife caroly of 31 years. He was a father to Felica courty of Evansville,Susan bowman, Jerry bath and, William powell. He had seven grandchildren and five great grandchildren. His deceased parents were mr. and mrs. Gus Brantley. He had seven siblings with three deceased and four living. The three deceased are Bruce Brantley, Sharon Brantley and, Rita Gonzales. There are four living siblings they are Frank Brantley of Radcliff Kentucky, Gary Brantley of Lawton Oklahoma, James (Joe) Brantley of waverly Kentucky and, one sister Margie Moran of whispering meadow Kentucky. The service will be held at north side baptist church Saturday November 9th at 1 p.m.
Published in The Gleaner from Nov. 2 to Nov. 6, 2019
