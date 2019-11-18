|
|
Rosalie Jenkins
Owensboro - Rosalie Jenkins, 78, of Owensboro, passed away Friday, November 15, 2019 at her home, under the care of St. Anthony's Hospice. She was born July 12, 1941 in Detroit, Michigan to the late William Ray and Dorothy Newman. Rosalie served and retired after many years as a cook. She loved participating in outside activities. Being outside brought her much joy.
Aside from her parents, Rosalie is preceded in death by her husband, Charles Jenkins, on December 21, 2006, along with two brothers and two sisters.
She is survived by 5 sons, Robert (Diann) Nunnelly, of Henderson, KY, Barton (Latisha) Nunnelly, of Henderson, KY, Victor (Julie) Nunnelly, Keith (Tammy) Nunnelly, of Owensboro, Bruce Wayne (Kathy) Nunnelly of Troy, Missouri; 2 daughters, Diona Nunnelly of Clay, KY and Helen (Joseph) Nunnelly of Lewisport, KY; 20 grandchildren; 36 great-grandchildren and 4 great-great grandchildren.
A Celebration of Life will take place to honor her memory. Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to Hospice of Western Kentucky, 3419 Wathens Crossing, Owensboro, KY 42301.
