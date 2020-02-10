|
Roscoe Whitson Carver
Onton, Kentucky - Roscoe W. Carver, 30, of Onton, passed away Saturday February 8, 2020 at his home.
Roscoe was a farmer with his grandfather and father at Carver Farms. After graduating Webster County High School, he went on to graduate with a degree from Lincoln Tech in Indianapolis. He enjoyed hunting, farming, motorcycle riding, golfing and spending time with his dog and sidekick "Apollo". He was wild, free spirited and stubborn but also had a heart of gold. He lived his life to the fullest. He loved his family, especially his nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his grandmother Maxeen Bullock.
Survivors include his father Steve Carver and wife Beth of Onton, mother Lisa Thurby Carver of Sebree, sisters Danielle Boswell and husband Jon, Emily Hight and husband Aaron all of Madisonville, grandparents Dewey and Freda Carver of Onton, Donald and Judy Cates of Sebree, Donald Bullock of Robards, several nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles and cousins.
Services will be 10:00 AM Thursday February 13, 2020 at Tomblinson Funeral Home Sebree Chapel.
Dr. Michael Knight will officiate.
Burial will be in Onton Cemetery.
Visitation will be Wednesday 4-8PM and Thursday 9:00 AM until service time at the funeral home.
Pallbearers will be Joe Goodwin, Jon Watkins, Jonathan Cates, Jessie Dukes, Gary Buchanan, Jr. and Stephen Bradley. Honorary pallbearers will be Jon Boswell and Aaron Hight.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to Landon's Hope, 2900 US 41 S. Sebree, KY 42455 or Webster County Animal Care and Control, 1919 St. Rt. 132 W. Dixon, KY 42409.
Online condolences may be made at www.tomblinsonfuneralhome.com
Published in The Gleaner from Feb. 10 to Feb. 11, 2020