Rose Mary Billings
Rose Mary Billings

Corydon - Rose Mary Beard Camp Fickling Billings, 75, of Corydon, KY, passed away on Thursday, June 18, 2020. She was born July 10, 1944 in Charleston, SC to the late Joseph Preston and Anna Rebecca (Drose) Beard.

She was the youngest of 10 children. Rose Mary sold Avon for several years. She was an avid crafter of all kinds especially crochet, painting tee shirts and candle crafting. She enjoyed attending craft shows and flea markets. She was a loving and caring free spirit who loved everyone and never met a stranger.

Rose Mary is survived by her husband of 45 years, Carl Billings; children, Mary Theresa Billings and William David Fickling; 4 grandchildren, and 2 great-grandchildren.

A private family gathering will be held at a later date.

In lieu of flowers the family is requesting that you support St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. Please donate to www.stjude.org.

Condolences may be made online at www.AlexanderEastChapel.com.






Published in The Gleaner from Jun. 20 to Jun. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
