Rosemary Jackson
Morgnafield - Rosemary Jackson, age 79 of Morganfield, KY died Tuesday 9/10/19 at her home. She was a member of Henshaw Christian Church; Methodist Hospital Union County Auxiliary; Ruth V. Henshaw Ladies Circle; and Morganfield Young Homemakers. She enjoyed fishing, playing bingo, and spending time with family and friends, especially her grand and great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her father Frank "Russ" Hargis; her mother Wilma Helm; spouses Donald C. Craver, Sr., Billie Miles Mitchell, and Andrew Jackson; brother Russell Hargis. Survivors include step-mother Marcella Hargis of Austin, TX; daughter Vicki Lynn Craver Mackey of Morganfield, KY; SonsForrest Bruce Craver of Indianapolis, IN, Robert Lewis Craver, Sr of Tennessee, Donald Clifford Craver, Jr. of St. Petersburg, FL: 14 grandchildren 23 great grandchildren; nieces and nephews; 2 brothers Dennis Jett of Indianapolis, IN and Pat Hargis of Eddy, TX; 2 sisters Kathy Honeycutt of Austin, TX and Cheryl Schneider of Clear Lake, TX. Funeral service was 10 AM Monday 9/16/19 at Whitsell Funeral Home in Morganfield. Rev. Jeff McMain & Preacher Jim Lane officiated. Visitation was 2-6 PM Sunday and 9 AM until service time Monday at the funeral home. Burial was in Henshaw Christian Church Cemetery in Henshaw, KY. Memorial contributions can be made to St. Anthony's Hospice.
Published in The Gleaner on Sept. 18, 2019