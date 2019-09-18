Services
Whitsell Funeral Home - Morganfield
250 N Court Street
Morganfield, KY 42437
(270) 389-1460
For more information about
Rosemary Jackson
View Funeral Home Obituary
Visitation
Sunday, Sep. 15, 2019
2:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Whitsell Funeral Home - Morganfield
250 N Court Street
Morganfield, KY 42437
View Map
Visitation
Monday, Sep. 16, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Whitsell Funeral Home - Morganfield
250 N Court Street
Morganfield, KY 42437
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Sep. 16, 2019
10:00 AM
Whitsell Funeral Home - Morganfield
250 N Court Street
Morganfield, KY 42437
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Rosemary Jackson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Rosemary Jackson

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Rosemary Jackson Obituary
Rosemary Jackson

Morgnafield - Rosemary Jackson, age 79 of Morganfield, KY died Tuesday 9/10/19 at her home. She was a member of Henshaw Christian Church; Methodist Hospital Union County Auxiliary; Ruth V. Henshaw Ladies Circle; and Morganfield Young Homemakers. She enjoyed fishing, playing bingo, and spending time with family and friends, especially her grand and great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her father Frank "Russ" Hargis; her mother Wilma Helm; spouses Donald C. Craver, Sr., Billie Miles Mitchell, and Andrew Jackson; brother Russell Hargis. Survivors include step-mother Marcella Hargis of Austin, TX; daughter Vicki Lynn Craver Mackey of Morganfield, KY; SonsForrest Bruce Craver of Indianapolis, IN, Robert Lewis Craver, Sr of Tennessee, Donald Clifford Craver, Jr. of St. Petersburg, FL: 14 grandchildren 23 great grandchildren; nieces and nephews; 2 brothers Dennis Jett of Indianapolis, IN and Pat Hargis of Eddy, TX; 2 sisters Kathy Honeycutt of Austin, TX and Cheryl Schneider of Clear Lake, TX. Funeral service was 10 AM Monday 9/16/19 at Whitsell Funeral Home in Morganfield. Rev. Jeff McMain & Preacher Jim Lane officiated. Visitation was 2-6 PM Sunday and 9 AM until service time Monday at the funeral home. Burial was in Henshaw Christian Church Cemetery in Henshaw, KY. Memorial contributions can be made to St. Anthony's Hospice.
Published in The Gleaner on Sept. 18, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Rosemary's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now