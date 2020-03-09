|
Rosemary R. Lotter
Henderson - Rosemary R. Lotter, 89, of Henderson, passed away on Saturday, February 22, 2020 at Lucy Smith King Care Center in Henderson.
She was born on September 29, 1930 in Highland Park, IL to the late Chauncey Millard and Helen (Thibedeau) Roe.
Rosemary lived in several places, including Winnetka, IL, Glencoe, IL, Hamlet, IN, Hayward, WI, Green Valley, AZ, Colleyville, TX, Bedford, TX and then, in September 2019, she moved to Henderson. While living in Hamlet, IN, she met and married Ralph Garrison Lotter on March 22, 1957.
She graduated from Indiana State Teachers College with a bachelor's and master's in music and University of Wisconsin-Stout with a master's degree in special education. She used the Suzuki Talent Education in order to teach piano and violin to her students. She also received the education and training to become a Real Estate Agent while living in Arizona.
She played the piano, organ and violin and was a church musician and choir director in several different churches in Indiana, Illinois, Wisconsin, Arizona and Texas. While living in Indiana, Illinois and Wisconsin, she played her violin in many different orchestras and symphonies.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Ralph Garrison Lotter; son, Carl Lotter; daughter, Sarah Wise; and two brothers, Earl and Erwin Roe.
She is survived by her children, Dean Lotter (Millie), David Lotter (Lee Anna), Barbara Damery (Charles), Cynthia Fletcher, Bruce Lotter (Debby) and Stephen Lotter (Laurie); and daughter-in-law, Marsha Lotter; 15 grandchildren and 28 great-grandchildren.
Memorial service will be on Saturday, March 28, 2020 at 3 p.m. at Trinity Lutheran Church with Pastor Mark Moog officiating. Burial will follow at a later date.
Visitation will be from 2-3 p.m. on Saturday, March 28 at the church.
Published in The Gleaner from Mar. 9 to Mar. 26, 2020