Rosetta "Rose" Smith
Corydon - Rosetta "Rose" Smith, 73, of Corydon, passed away on Sunday, February 9, 2020 at Lucy Smith King Care Center in Henderson.
Rose was born in Evansville, IN on September 14, 1946 to the late Herbert and Anna Mae Caine.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Donald G. "Country" Smith, Sr.
She is survived by her children, Windy Pike of Henderson, Jeffery Smith of Corydon, Donnie Smith of Henderson, Travis Smith of Corydon and Ricky Smith of Henderson; sister, Bertha Haire of Henderson; brother, Dallas Caine of Evansville; seven grandchildren and 21 great-grandchildren; nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be at 2 p.m. on Wednesday, February 12 at Tomblinson Funeral Home Henderson Chapel with Rev. Johanna Sumner Damme officiating. Burial will follow at Corydon Cemetery.
Visitation will be on Tuesday, February 11 from 4 - 8 p.m. and on Wednesday, February 12 from 10 a.m. until the funeral hour, both at the funeral home.
Pallbearers will be Jason Jewell, Derrick Smith, Timmy Smith, Quentin Smith, John Dixon and Jordan Smith.
Memorial contributions may take the form of donations to St. Anthony's Hospice.
Online condolences may be shared at www.tomblinsonfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Gleaner from Feb. 10 to Feb. 12, 2020