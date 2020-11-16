Ross Joseph Hobgood
Robards - Ross Joseph Hobgood, age 22, of Robards, KY, passed away at 10:36 p.m., Thursday, November 12, 2020.
Ross was preceded in death by his Mamaw, Sandy Sutton, his Uncle Randy, and his Uncle Brian.
Ross was an outdoorsman who enjoyed hunting and fishing. He had a great interest in military history. Ross was a member of Bellfield Baptist Church. He was a friend to many and never met a stranger. Because Ross was an organ donor, through his death, he will be able to give the gift of life and sight to others.
Ross is survived by his mother, Shelly Sutton of Robards, KY; brother, Jayse Matthew Hobgood of Robards, KY; his Grampy, Larry Sutton of Henderson, KY; uncle and aunt, Jason and Fawn Carrico of Reynolds Station, KY; aunt Wendy Sutton of Henderson, KY; cousins: Carson and Weston Sutton, Alyssa Martin and Rusty Carrico; great- aunt and great-uncles near and dear to his heart; and his best friend, Wyatt Nichols.
Ross is also survived by his father, Troy Hobgood, grandparents Jim and JoAnn Hobgood, uncle and aunt Chad and Connie Hobgood.
Relatives and friends are invited to Ross's Life Celebration from 3:00-7:00 p.m. Tuesday and again on Wednesday from 10:00 a.m. until the service time at Benton-Glunt & Tapp Funeral Home. The funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, November 18, 2020 at the funeral home with Bro. Glen Morris and Bro. Dylan Zahn officiating . Burial will follow at Roselawn Memorial Gardens in Henderson, KY.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to Kentucky Organ Donor Affiliation (K.O.D.A.) 10160 Linn Station Rd., Louisville, KY 40223 or the Henderson County Humane Society 203 Drury Lane, Henderson, KY 42420.
Arrangements entrusted to Benton-Glunt & Tapp Funeral Home, A Life Celebration® Home, online condolences may be made at www.bentongluntandtappfuneralhome.com
.