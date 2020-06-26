Roy Caton
Cadiz - Roy "Toby" Caton of Cadiz, KY and formerly of Webster County, KY passed away the afternoon of June 25, 2020. Born in Morganfield, KY to Mary Alice (DeMoss) and Ford Melton Caton and raised in Webster County.
Mr. Caton was a man's man, friend that anyone would like to have. A great southern man who put others first, often while working a full time job and going without sleep to help others. A man who would tell you how he saw it and didn't care what you thought about it. A lover of football although his Redskins always seemed to let him down. A corn fed country boy with big city dreams for those he loved. He had eyes that showed both love and pain of living his life to the fullest.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Mary Alice Gallegos, father Ford Caton and brother Steven Craig Caton.
Toby is survived by his wife, Tiffanni Caton, Sons Michael Finley and husband Alix Finley of Austin, Texas, William Burns of Henderson, KY and LoganAce Caton of Cadiz, KY. Sisters, Maryann Sneed of Henshaw, KY, Susie Caton of Henderson, KY, his Aunt Judy Dreiman , Uncle Jack Caton, Nieces, Chelsea Sandefur, Samantha Echols all of Henderson, KY, Nephew Justin Sneed of Morganfield, KY, great nieces and nephews and many cousins.
Services will be private. Brother Nathan Whisnant will officiate.
Visitation will be Monday June 29, 2020 from 11: AM until 2:00 PM
Tomblinson Funeral Home in Henderson, KY is handling arrangements.
Memorial Contributions may be made to St. Anthony's Hospice.
Online condolences at www.tomblinsonfuneralhome.com
Published in The Gleaner from Jun. 26 to Jun. 28, 2020.