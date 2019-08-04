Services
Elliott Mortuary
215 E North St
Madisonville, KY 42431
(270) 821-3281
Visitation
Monday, Aug. 5, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Seventh Street Missionary Baptist Church
Celebration of Life
Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2019
11:00 AM
Seventh Street Missionary Baptist Church
Roy Edward Robertson Obituary
Roy Edward Robertson

Henderson - Roy Edward Robertson, age 74, of Henderson, entered into his eternal rest at 1:30 p.m. Thursday August 1, 2019 at St. Vincent Hospital in Evansville. Born November 17, 1944 in Henderson, he was the son of the late Edward Robertson and Anna Brooks Robertson. He was a member of Seventh Street Missionary Baptist Church in Henderson where he served faithfully as a deacon and trustee. He was employed with Dana Corporation in Henderson where he retired after 25 years. He was a U.S. Navy veteran. He also was preceded in death by two sisters, Sharon and Wynetta Robertson. He leaves behind to cherish loving memories his loving and devoted wife of over 40 years Sandra "Sandy" Armstead Robertson of Henderson; mother-in-law, Mayjo "Mama" Armstead of Henderson; four sons, Brad Armstead of Henderson, and Craig, Clay, and Cline Robertson all of Rochester,NY.; two daughters, Z'riah "Chi-chi" Robertson of Henderson and Wanda Robertson-Parker of Houston,TX.; one brother, Charles Jones of Rochester,NY.; two sisters, Ernestine Vinson and Cynthia Jones of Rochester,NY.; and a host of grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends. His life will be celebrated at 11:00 a.m. Tuesday August 6, 2019 at Seventh Street Missionary Baptist Church. The Rev. Dr. Anthony M. Brooks Sr. will officiate. Burial will be in Fernwood Cemetery in Henderson with military honors by the U.S. Navy and American Legion Post 40 of Henderson. Visitation and wake services will be from 6 until 8 p.m. Monday August 5, 2019 at the church where a celebration of his life DVD will be shown. Elliott Mortuary in Madisonville is in charge of the arrangements. Share condolences at www.elliottmortuarycares.com.
Published in The Gleaner on Aug. 4, 2019
