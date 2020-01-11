Services
Tomblinson Funeral Home
325 First Street
Henderson, KY 42420
270-826-2544
Visitation
Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Tomblinson Funeral Home
325 First Street
Henderson, KY 42420
Prayer Service
Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020
6:00 PM
Tomblinson Funeral Home
325 First Street
Henderson, KY 42420
Visitation
Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Tomblinson Funeral Home
325 First Street
Henderson, KY 42420
Service
Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2020
12:00 PM
Holy Name of Jesus Catholic Church
Roy G. Farmer


1955 - 2020
Roy G. Farmer Obituary
Roy G. Farmer

Henderson Ky. - Roy G. Farmer, 64 of Henderson passed away January 10, 2020 with his loving wife by his side.

Roy was born on August 28, 1955 to the late Roy and Wilma (Ellis) Farmer. He was a member of Holy Name of Jesus Catholic Church and worked in oil and gas industry until he contracted Multiple Sclerosis at the age of 49.

In addition to his parents Roy was preceded in death by his daughter Carrie.

Roy is survived by his wife of 44 years Terry (Shade) Farmer; His daughter, Jenny Thurner (Mark), his sons, Steve Farmer, Kevin Farmer (Lisa), Matt Farmer (Alana), David Farmer (Jessica) and Patrick Farmer (Lindsay); his brother Robert Farmer (Brenda); Grandchildren Collin, Travis, Lilly, Emma, Kaden, Levi, Karli, Ella, Layla, Kari, Willa, Beckett, Adaline, Charlie and Tucker. Many Brother and Sister in -laws, nieces and nephews.

Services will be at Noon Wednesday at Holy Name of Jesus Catholic Church. Father Larry McBride will officiate. Burial will be in St. Louis Cemetery.

Visitation will be 3 p.m.-8 p.m Tuesday and from 10A.M- 11 a.m. Wednesday at Tomblinson Funeral Home where prayers will be said at 6 p.m. Tuesday.

Pallbearers will be his children.

Memorial contributions may be made to Holy Name of Jesus Catholic Church and to Westside Catholic School in Evansville.

Online condolences can be made at www.tomblinsonfuneralhome.com
Published in The Gleaner from Jan. 11 to Jan. 12, 2020
