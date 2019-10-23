|
Roy Hawes
Henderson - Roy Edward Hawes, 75, of Henderson, KY departed this life on Fri., Oct. 18, 2019. He was born in Henderson, KY on July 15, 1944 to the late Virgil and Mildred Banks Hawes.
Roy graduated from Douglass High School in Henderson, KY and upon graduation, he proudly joined the U.S. Air Force, where he served for several years. He professed his faith in Christ at an early age at Pleasant Hill Baptist Church, in Hebbardsville, KY. He later resided in Henderson, KY where he continued his Christian journey with Greater Norris Chapel Baptist Church. He remained a devout and faithful member until such time of his failing health.
Roy was preceded in death by his parents, Virgil and Mildred Banks Hawes; siblings, Frances Hawes, Lorene Adcock, Marthella Benson, George Hawes, and Arthur Hawes.
Roy leaves to cherish his memories: Kathleen Scruggs of Louisville, KY, Dorothy Baker of Henderson, KY, Riina (Billy) Davis of Henderson, KY, Reena (James) Bizzell of Warrensville Heights, OH, and Byron (LaVoda) Hawes of Evansville, IN; and a host of nephews, nieces, and cousins.
Service will be held on Saturday, October 26 at 11:00 a.m. at Greater Norris Chapel Baptist Church, Henderson, KY with visitation from 9:00 a.m. until service time.
Published in The Gleaner from Oct. 23 to Oct. 24, 2019