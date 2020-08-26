1/1
Roy Joseph Parcher
Roy Joseph Parcher

Henderson - Roy Parcher, age 72, of Henderson, KY, passed away Friday, August 21, 2020 at his home.

He was preceded in death by his parents and companion of 22 years, Wanda Carter.

Roy had currently worked as a driver for River Bend Taxi for over 10 years. He enjoyed horses and traveled throughout the United States as a trainer of racehorses and enjoyed working at Ellis Park.

Survivors include: 2 daughters; 2 grandsons; 1 granddaughter; 1 great-grandson; Wanda's kids: Pamela Stott, Casandra Smith, Felicia Carter all of Louisville, KY, Buster Carter, Dennis Carter, Ron Carter, Rashawn Carter, all of Henderson, KY; extended grandchildren and several great grandchildren.

Relatives and friends are invited to Roy's Life Celebration from 11:00 a.m. until service time on Saturday, August 29, 2020 at Benton-Glunt & Tapp Funeral Home. A memorial service will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Saturday at the funeral home with Reverend Jim Everhart officiating . A private burial will be held at Fernwood Cemetery at a later date.

Arrangements entrusted to Benton-Glunt & Tapp Funeral Home, A Life Celebration® Home, online condolences may be made at www.bentongluntandtappfuneralhome.com.






Published in The Gleaner from Aug. 26 to Aug. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
29
Celebration of Life
11:00 - 01:00 PM
Benton-Glunt Funeral Home
AUG
29
Memorial service
01:00 PM
Benton-Glunt Funeral Home
