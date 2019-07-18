|
|
Roy Warren Embry
Morgantown, KY - Roy Warren Embry, 83 of Morgantown, KY passed away Wednesday July 10, 2019 at his residence. Roy was born November 22, 1935 in Butler County, KY to the late Depew Ray and Minnie Belle Embry and husband of the late Butress Phelps Embry. He was of the Baptist faith and retired logger. Other than his parents and wife he is preceded in death by one brother Vester Embry and two sisters Eula Baggerly and Mae Turner.
Roy Warren Embry is survived by two sons Jerry Embry (Vicki) of Morgantown, KY and Bobby Embry (Cathy) of Morgantown, KY; four grandchildren Tiffany Howell (Randy) of Mt Vernon Indiana, Beth Embry of Henderson, KY, Kelli Blair (Brandan) of Mt Vernon, Indiana and Andrew Embry of Morgantown, KY; six great grandchildren and one great great grandchild; one brother Bro. Timothy Embry (Nancy) of Morgantown, KY; two sisters Dimple Baggerly of Crown Point, Indiana and Estell Findley (Terry) of Morgantown, KY and several nieces and nephews.
A memorial service will be held at a later date. Arrangements are under the direction of the Jones Funeral Chapel. Please share any photos, memories, condolences or light a candle in memory of Roy at www.jonesfuneralchapel.com
Published in The Gleaner on July 18, 2019