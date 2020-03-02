Services
Whitsell Funeral Home - Morganfield
250 N Court Street
Morganfield, KY 42437
(270) 389-1460
Resources
More Obituaries for Ruby Hargrove
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ruby Christine Hargrove

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Ruby Christine Hargrove Obituary
Ruby Christine Hargrove

Evansville - Ruby Christine Hargrove, age 66, died Sunday March 1, 2020 at St. Vincent Hospital in Evansville. She was born Nov 28, 1953 in Union county, KY to James R. and Addie Flora Jones. She was a member of Bethany Baptist Church in Sturgis, KY

She was preceded in death by her parents.

Survivors include her husband Terry Hargrove of Evansville, IN; 2 daughtersKatrina Perkins & Husband Dennis of Evansville, IN and Krystal Harper of Henderson, KY; son Terry Hargrove II & Wife Stephanie of Sturgis, KY; 7 GrandchildrenFlora, Rachel, and Amelia Perkins, Tristan & Thomas Harper, Ben & Ashlynn Hargrove; sister Shirley Catanese ofWilmington, OH; 2 brothers Charlie Jones of Morganfield, KY and David Jones of Evansville, IN

Funeral service will be 10 AM Wed March 4, 2020 at Whitsell Funeral Home in Morganfield, KY. Rev. Terry Hargrove II will officiate.

Visitation will be 4-8 PM Tuesday and 8:30 Am until service time Wednesday at the funeral home.

Burial will be in Odd Fellows Cemetery in Morganfield, KY
Published in The Gleaner from Mar. 2 to Mar. 4, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Ruby's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -