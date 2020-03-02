|
Ruby Christine Hargrove
Evansville - Ruby Christine Hargrove, age 66, died Sunday March 1, 2020 at St. Vincent Hospital in Evansville. She was born Nov 28, 1953 in Union county, KY to James R. and Addie Flora Jones. She was a member of Bethany Baptist Church in Sturgis, KY
She was preceded in death by her parents.
Survivors include her husband Terry Hargrove of Evansville, IN; 2 daughtersKatrina Perkins & Husband Dennis of Evansville, IN and Krystal Harper of Henderson, KY; son Terry Hargrove II & Wife Stephanie of Sturgis, KY; 7 GrandchildrenFlora, Rachel, and Amelia Perkins, Tristan & Thomas Harper, Ben & Ashlynn Hargrove; sister Shirley Catanese ofWilmington, OH; 2 brothers Charlie Jones of Morganfield, KY and David Jones of Evansville, IN
Funeral service will be 10 AM Wed March 4, 2020 at Whitsell Funeral Home in Morganfield, KY. Rev. Terry Hargrove II will officiate.
Visitation will be 4-8 PM Tuesday and 8:30 Am until service time Wednesday at the funeral home.
Burial will be in Odd Fellows Cemetery in Morganfield, KY
Published in The Gleaner from Mar. 2 to Mar. 4, 2020