Clay - Ruby Juanita Brown Nally 99, of Clay, KY passed away at her home on Thursday October 24, 2019. She was a housewife and lifelong member of the Fairview Church of Christ in Dixon, KY. She loved cooking, quilting, sewing and working in her flowers and garden. She was the daughter of the late William Rice and Ruby Nall Brown. She was preceded in death by her husband Raymond in 2015, a grandson Nick Nally in 2004, and 2 brothers Austin Brown in 2008 and Johnnie Brown in 2015. Survivors include her 2 daughters June Link and Jane Williams(Dale) both of Clay, KY; 1 son Randy Nally of Dixon, KY; 2 brothers Bobby Brown and Billy Brown both of Lisman, KY; 5 grandchildren Jimmy Link, Nita Johnson, Troy Hanor, Dusty Hanor and Heather Hutchason; 10 great grand children; 2 great great grandchildren and several nieces and nephews. Funeral services will be held on Tuesday October 29, 2019 at 2pm at Townsend Funeral Home in Dixon, KY. Min. Bill Williams, Min. Gary Puryear and Min. Audie Cherry will officiate. Burial will be in Fairview Cemetery in Dixon, KY. Visitation will be from 5-8pm on Monday and from 9am until service time on Tuesday at the funeral home. Memorial contributions can be to St. Anthony's Hospice 2410 S. Green St Henderson, KY 42420. Online condolences can be made at www.townsendfuneralhomeinc.com
Published in The Gleaner from Oct. 25 to Oct. 27, 2019