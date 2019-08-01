|
|
Rudy Leo Givens
Morganfield, Kentucky - Rudy Leo Givens, 51, of Morganfield, passed away Tuesday July 30, 2019 at Methodist Hospital.
He was born in Henderson on November 7, 1967 to the late Jesse Ray and Lula Jane (Sharp) Givens.
He was a member of St. Peter's Catholic Church, a member of the Kentucky National Guard and a former Boy Scout Leader.
Survivors include 1 son Kameron Givens, 1 sister Cynthia Givens, 2 brothers Bo Givens, Tommy Givens, nieces and nephews.
Services will be 2:00 PM, Saturday August 3, 2019 at Tomblinson Funeral Home in Henderson.
Burial will be in Cash Creek Cemetery in Henderson County.
Visitation will be Friday 3-8PM and Saturday 11:00 AM until service time at the funeral home.
Pallbearers will be Kaleb Carter, Glenn Skaggs, Orrin Givens, David Keene, Timmy Givens and Ox Givens.
Online condolences may be made at www.tomblinsonfunerahome.com
Published in The Gleaner on Aug. 1, 2019