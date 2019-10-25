Services
Russell Babb Sr.

Russell Babb Sr. Obituary
Russell Babb Sr.

Poole, KY - Russell "Peewee" Babb Sr. 91, of Poole, KY passed away on Tuesday October 22, 2019 at the Linda E. White Hospice House in Evansville, IN. He was a Farmer and a member of the Local Laborers International Union #561 in Evansville, IN. He was of the Baptist Faith. He was preceded in death by his parents Otho and Fannie Babb. Survivors include his 2 daughters Gerri Sutton of Henderson, KY and Paula Capote(Felix) of Florida; 1 son Russell Babb Jr.(Jill) of Poole, KY; 1 sister Shirlie Dame of Sebree, KY; 8 grandchildren; 19 great grandchildren and several nieces and nephews. Funeral services will be held at 1pm on Monday October 28, 2019 at Townsend Funeral Home in Dixon, KY. Rev. Dean Esarey will officiate. Burial will be in Shady Grove Cemetery in Poole, KY. Visitation will be from 11am until service time on Monday at the funeral home. Memorial contributions can be made to Linda E. White Hospice House 611 Harriet Street Evansville, IN. Online condolences can be made at www.townsendfuneralhomeinc.com
Published in The Gleaner from Oct. 25 to Oct. 27, 2019
