Russell Evans West
Henderson, KY - Russell Evans (R.E.) West Sr. was born on Jan. 24, 1941 in Springfield, TN to the late Rev. Russell West and Nannie Mae Frey West Walker. Russell transitioned to his heavenly home on Sunday Oct. 27, 2019. Russell graduated from Douglas High School. After high school he enlisted into the United States Army where he served faithfully for 13 years. At the time of his honorable discharge Russell was ranked as Sergeant 1st Class (SFC). Russell was baptized at Seventh Street Baptist Church at an early age, and continued to serve faithfully and devoted as a Deacon. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his siblings: Nora Mae Gough, Charles Dempsey West and Alice R. Brooks.Russell was married to the love of his life Anna Helena Hawes West, for over 60 years and to this union 5 children were born: Felita A. (Derwin) George, Russette Faye (Roger, Sr.) Hazelwood, Lorraine H. (Terry, Sr.) Dixon, Russell E. (Kim) West, Jr. and Randy E. West. He is also survived by 14 grandchildren; 9 great-grandchildren; siblings: Myrtle Brooks, Genel Gibbons, James R. (Rosalyn) West, Shernon (Jodi) West, Nadine D'Abreu, and Katrina Walker; in-laws: Rev. Anthony Brooks, Elmer Lee (Dada) Hawes, Katie (Laffoon) Williams, Susie Davie; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. A special thank you to all of his Hospice team. Services are 11 a.m. Sat. Nov. 2, 2019 at Seventh Street Baptist Church with visitation on Fri. Nov. 1, 2019 from 5-8 p.m. also at the church. Mason Brothers Audubon Chapel is entrusted with arrangements. Leave condolences at
www.masonbrothersfs.com.
Published in The Gleaner from Oct. 30 to Oct. 31, 2019