Ruth (Hallett) Chambers
Henderson - Ruth Jeanette (Hallett) Chambers, 84, of Henderson, passed away on March 6, 2020 at her residence.
She was born on February 22, 1936 in Sullivan County, IN to the late William and Eva (Hart) Hallett. She was a homemaker and loving wife, mother and grandmother.
She was preceded in death by her parents.
She is survived by her husband of 65 years, James Chambers; daughters, Janet Sue Riggs (Richard) of Sebree, Nancy Ann Miller (Robert) of Newburgh, IN, Carolyn Jean Thomas (Glen) of Henderson and Sarah Louise Piper (Jerry) of Henderson; sisters, Martha Conner of Paris, IL and Betty Chambers (Joe) of Carlisle, IN; brother, Jim Hallett (Mary) of Champaign, IL; seven grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.
Funeral service will be at 1 p.m. on Thursday, March 12 at Tomblinson Funeral Home, Henderson Chapel with Bro. Bob Hardison officiating.
Burial will follow at Springdale Cemetery in Sebree.
Visitation will be from on Thursday, March 12 from 10 a.m. - 1 p.m. at the funeral home.
Pallbearers will be Robert Miller, Richard Riggs, Larry Chambers, Kenneth Riggs, Mark Riggs and Jason Miller.
Online condolences may be shared at www.tomblinsonfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Gleaner from Mar. 9 to Mar. 10, 2020