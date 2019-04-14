|
|
Ruth Dean Bassett
Owensboro, Kentucky
Ruth Dean Bassett, 84, of Owensboro, died on Wednesday, April 10, 2019 at Signature Healthcare at Hillcrest. She was born February 8, 1935 in Spottsville, KY to the late Ila and Ruth Schwerdtfeger Bassett. She retired from Green River Market in Spottsville and was a member of Zion UCC.
In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by two brothers, Marion Leroy "Bud" Bassett and Robert C. Bassett; two sisters, Helen Armstrong and Margaret Graham; and a nephew, David Bassett.
Survivors include her nieces, Sherry (Hershel) Morgan, Andria (Tim) San Paolo, Patty (Glen) Siemer, Connie DiZinno, and Jan (Cliff) Williams; and nephew, Rick (Debbie) Graham.
Dean's wishes were to have no services. A private burial was held at Calhoun Cemetery. Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to the Spottsville Baptist Church, 6842 Old Henderson Spottsville Road, Spottsville, KY 42458. James H. Davis Funeral Home & Crematory is in charge of arrangements.
Messages of condolences may be made at www.davisfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Gleaner on Apr. 14, 2019