Ruth Evelyn Duncan Henderson
Henderson, KY - Ruth Evelyn Duncan Henderson, age 90, of Henderson, KY, went to be with the Lord at 6:30 a.m., Friday, December 27, 2019 at Redbanks Colonial Terrace in Sebree, KY.
Ruth was a hard working woman, inside and outside the home. She worked for more than 25 years with the Zenith Company. Ruth was a loyal and faithful wife who loved one man her entire life. She was family focused above all else. Ruth was a loving, kind, thoughtful woman who adored her family tremendously; she was the glue that held them together.
Ruth is preceded in death by her parents Forrest and Stella Duncan, siblings James Carroll Duncan, Jane Duncan Crowley and Joyce Ann Duncan; her husband, William R. Henderson and her daughter, Donna G. Alexander.
She is survived by her sister, Mary F. (Kula) Duncan of Sebree, KY; brothers, Forrest Duncan, Jr. and his wife Judy of Poole, KY and Harold Duncan and his wife Brenda of Evansville, IN; son-in-law, Jewell L. Alexander; grandchildren, Angela Peters Morris and her husband Randy of Henderson, KY and Jason Wallace and his wife Christin of Zion, KY; great grandchildren; James Alec Peters, Jaxson and Jacelyn Wallace, many nieces and nephews, and her caregiver, Karen Morgan.
Relatives and friends are invited to Ruth's Life Celebration from 4:00 until 8:00 p.m. Thursday and again on Friday starting at 9:00 a.m. at Tapp Life Celebration Home. The funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, January 3, 2020 at the funeral home. Burial will follow at Fairmont Cemetery in Henderson, KY. Pallbearers will be Chris Duncan, Joshua Duncan, Derek Duncan, Nathan Whitledge, Colby Whitledge and TJ Kasinger.
