Ruth Lovell Griggs
Morganfield - Ruth Lovell Griggs, age 84 of Morganfield, KY died Wednesday 6/19/19 at Breckinridge Place Retirement Community. She was a retired switchboard operator for South Central Bell. Ruth was a member of St. Ann Catholic church in Morganfield and a member of the Telephone Pioneers. She loved quilting, rosary making, and time with her family. She loved her Jesus and as a devoted member to her church, she worked many T.E.C. Teams, bereavement dinners, and anywhere else she was needed. She was preceded in death by her parents Bernard & Ollie Mae Mills; 1st husband Stewart Lovell; 2nd husband Benny Griggs; sister Sarah Mills; brothers Louie Mills, Jimmy Mills, and infant Randy Mills. Survivors include 3 daughters Sandy & Steve Dyer of Morganfield, Connie & BlairLamb of Eddyville, KY, LaNell & Tommy Lilly of Owensboro, KY; 8 grandchildren; 14 great grandchildren; 2 sisters Imogene Denton of Corydon, KY & Rita Hendrickson of Henderson, KY; 2 brothers Henry Mills of Cadiz, KY & Robert "Bobby" Mills of Cadiz, KY. Funeral service was 10 AM Saturday 6/22/19 at St. Ann Catholic Church in Morganfield, KY. Visitation was 5-8 PM Friday and 9 AM until service time Saturday at the funeral home. Rosary was said at 7:30 PM Friday at the funeral home. Burial was in Odd Fellows Cemetery in Morganfield, KY. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to John Paul II Catholic School.
Published in The Gleaner on June 26, 2019