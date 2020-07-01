RUTH RHOADS MACDONALD
GREENVILLE, SC, FORMERLY OF HENDERSON, KY - Ruth Rhoads Macdonald, 98, of Greenville, South Carolina, formerly of Henderson, Kentucky, passed away Friday, June 26, 2020, at Greenville Place in Greenville, South Carolina, where she moved to be close to her daughter who helped care for her.
Ruth was born June 20, 1922, in Niagara, Kentucky. She had worked as a doctor's office nurse in Henderson, Kentucky, and McLeansboro, Illinois, and was elected coroner and circuit court clerk in Hamilton County, Illinois.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Martin E. Macdonald; her parents, Thomas B. Rhoads and Mary Alice Brooks Rhoads; four siblings, Grace Rhoads Farley, Malcolm Rhoads, Christopher Rhoads, and Lee Allen Rhoads; and one granddaughter, Melissa Macdonald Pellerin.
Survivors include one daughter, Alice Jordan and her husband, Carl, of Greenville, South Carolina; two sons, John Macdonald and his wife, Patricia, of Searsport, Maine, and James E. Macdonald and his wife, Nancy, of Ogden, Utah; seven grandchildren, Kent Jordan, Kyle Jordan, Sandra Macdonald, Kimberly DiPaola, Tara Macdonald, Elspeth Macdonald Fuertsch, and Ian Macdonald; eighteen great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild; nieces and nephews.
Services will be at 1:30 p.m. Thursday at Rudy-Rowland Funeral Home. The Reverend A.C. Allen and her nephew, Tom Rhoads, will officiate. Burial will be in Fernwood Cemetery.
There will be no visitation.
