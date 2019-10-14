Services
Rudy-Rowland Funeral Home - Henderson
604 Center Street
Henderson, KY 42420
270-827-9881
Ryne Phillips
Visitation
Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2019
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Service
Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019
10:00 AM
Ryne Alexander Phillips


2005 - 2019
Ryne Alexander Phillips Obituary
Ryne Alexander Phillips

Henderson, Kentucky - Ryne Alexander Phillips, 13, of Henderson, Kentucky, passed away Sunday, October 13, 2019, at Riley Hospital for Children in Indianapolis, Indiana.

Ryne, an eighth grader at North Middle School, was an All Star on the Highland Challenger Baseball League. Ryne cherished his best friend and younger brother, Paxton. Ryne loved life, people, and making people happy. . . and big trucks. Ryne enjoyed the lake with family and friends. Ryne brightened any room he ever walked into by giving the biggest and "bestest" hugs ever.

Ryne is survived by his Mommy and Daddy, Amy and Greg Phillips of Henderson, Kentucky; his brother, Paxton Phillips of Henderson, Kentucky; grandparents, Wendell and Vicki Kell and Jim and Cindy Blanford, all of Evansville, Indiana, and Tommy and Vickie Phillips of Henderson, Kentucky; great-grandparents, Gerine Brown, Lorrie Blanford, Doris Dillback all of Evansville, Indiana, and Wilma Ballou of Henderson, Kentucky; and many aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends.

Services will be at 10 a.m. Thursday at Rudy-Rowland Funeral Home. Burial will be in Fernwood Cemetery.

Visitation will be from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m. Wednesday and until service time Thursday at the funeral home.

Contributions may be made to Highland Challenger Baseball League, c/o Matt Pokorney, 916 Crowne Point, Evansville, Indiana 47710, or at www.highlandchallengerbaseball.org.

Online condolences may be made at www.rudyrowland.com.
Published in The Gleaner from Oct. 14 to Oct. 15, 2019
