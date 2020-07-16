1/1
Sally Ann Weaver
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Sally's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Sally Ann Weaver

Henderson - Sally Ann Weaver, age 86, of Henderson, KY passed away at 9:20 p.m., Wednesday, July 15, 2020, at Redbanks Nursing Home in Henderson, KY under the care of St. Anthony's Hospice.

Sally was a member of Bennett Memorial United Methodist Church. She retired from Western Union as a sales representative for their Southeastern region. She had a great love of cats.

Survivors include her brother Ben Weaver and his wife Mary Ruth of Henderson, KY; niece Kathryn Weaver Nalley of Morganfield, KY; nephews Mark B. Weaver and his wife Cindy of Henderson, KY, and Dr. David J. Weaver and his wife Allison of Newburgh, IN; great nieces and nephews Matthew Mills, Jesse Weaver and his wife Jolene, Warren Weaver, Ashley Weaver, Evelyn Weaver, Sarah Weaver, and Benjamin Weaver; 4 great-great nieces; 1 great-great nephew.

Memorial services will be held at a later date.

Memorial contributions may be made to Bennett Memorial United Methodist Church, 503 Letcher Street, Henderson, KY 42420, and St. Anthony's Hospice, 2410 S. Green Street, Henderson, KY 42420.

Arrangements entrusted to Benton-Glunt & Tapp Funeral Home, A Life Celebration® Home, online condolences may be made at www.bentongluntandtappfuneralhome.com.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Gleaner from Jul. 16 to Jul. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Benton-Glunt Funeral Home
629 S Green St
Henderson, KY 42420
(270) 827-3535
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Benton-Glunt Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved