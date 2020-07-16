Sally Ann Weaver
Henderson - Sally Ann Weaver, age 86, of Henderson, KY passed away at 9:20 p.m., Wednesday, July 15, 2020, at Redbanks Nursing Home in Henderson, KY under the care of St. Anthony's Hospice.
Sally was a member of Bennett Memorial United Methodist Church. She retired from Western Union as a sales representative for their Southeastern region. She had a great love of cats.
Survivors include her brother Ben Weaver and his wife Mary Ruth of Henderson, KY; niece Kathryn Weaver Nalley of Morganfield, KY; nephews Mark B. Weaver and his wife Cindy of Henderson, KY, and Dr. David J. Weaver and his wife Allison of Newburgh, IN; great nieces and nephews Matthew Mills, Jesse Weaver and his wife Jolene, Warren Weaver, Ashley Weaver, Evelyn Weaver, Sarah Weaver, and Benjamin Weaver; 4 great-great nieces; 1 great-great nephew.
Memorial services will be held at a later date.
Memorial contributions may be made to Bennett Memorial United Methodist Church, 503 Letcher Street, Henderson, KY 42420, and St. Anthony's Hospice, 2410 S. Green Street, Henderson, KY 42420.
Arrangements entrusted to Benton-Glunt & Tapp Funeral Home, A Life Celebration® Home, online condolences may be made at www.bentongluntandtappfuneralhome.com
.