Sally Marie (Davis) Dukes
Mooresville
Sally Marie (Davis) Dukes, 60, of Mooresville, passed away peacefully at home March 16, 2019, after a courageous and brave battle with cancer. Sally was born September 5, 1958, in Henderson, Kentucky, to the late John C. and Sarah (Hopkins) Davis.
Sally was a 1976 graduate of Henderson County High School Kentucky, and continued her education at Henderson Community College receiving an Associates Degree in 1978. She was employed by the Richard L. Roudebush VA Medical Center as a medical assistant supervisor. She enjoyed working in her yard, lending a helping hand to her neighbors, spending time with her favorite Westie named Marcy, and just being a kind soul to everyone. Sally will be greatly missed by her loving family and friends.
She was united in marriage to Charles Gregory Dukes November 11, 1988, at the First Christian Church in Henderson, Kentucky. He preceded her in death in 2016.
Survivors include three brothers of Henderson Kentucky, John C. Jr., James H. (Terry), Robert W.; two sisters, Sarah C. Nicholson of Evansville and Rita D. (Curt) Royster of Portageville, Missouri; mother-in-law, Joyce Dukes of Greenville Kentucky; two sisters-in-law, Karen Grisnak of Harbor Springs, Michigan and Melissa Strange of Indianapolis; nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be on Sunday, March 17, 2019, 1 to 3 p.m., in the chapel at Carlisle – Branson Funeral Service & Crematory, Mooresville, with the service following at 3 p.m. Burial will be in Marion National Cemetery. Visit www.CarlisleBranson.com to share a favorite memory or to sign the online guest registry.
Published in The Gleaner on Mar. 19, 2019