Sally Yates
Henderson - Ms. Sally Ann Yates was born May 13, 1946 to the late Nannie M. Pickle Bowman and James "Duck" Bowman. She departed this life on September 13, 2020. She professed a hope in Christ at an early age. She was a member of Seventh Street Baptist Church under the leadership of Rev. Dr. Anthony Brooks. Her favorite hymn was, Precious Lord, Take My Hand.
In 1965 she was united in marriage to James K. Yates. To this union three children were born: Rodney L. Yates, Darrell E. Yates, and DeShaun M. Yates.
Sally dedicated more than 15 years of service with Earle C. Clements Job Corps Center in Morganfield, Kentucky. During this time, she committed herself to delivering transformational education and vocational training to many young men and women. She left such an impression that many called her, "MOM".
Sally was celebrated for her delightful cooking, especially that deep dish Mac & Cheese. She had a green thumb that yielded a garden to envy. She could keep a room full of conversation and laughter going due to her quick wit and full spirit. No one could compete with her when it came to finishing crossword puzzles. She found true happiness being surrounded by family and friends.
Sally was preceded in death by sisters: Laureen T. Edwards, Virginia B. Ryder, Mary C. Ryder-Taylor; brothers: Carlos M. Bowman, David W. Bowman, Mark Anthony Bowman, Shirley J. Bowman, George Ryder; grandson: James Dixon.
She leaves to cherish her life, her sons: Rodney L. (Becky) Yates of Henderson, KY , Darrell E. Yates of St. Louis, MO, and DeShaun M. Yates of Indianapolis, IN; step-daughter: Tonya Dixon; sister: Dora W. Bowman Edmonds; 7 grandchildren: Abby, Avery, Allie, Jamari, Darrian, Lewis Anthony, and John Robert; 4 great-grandchildren, Aiden, Aaliyah, Avyana, and Amara; a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, extended family and friends.
Memorial service at 2:00 p.m. Friday September 18, 2020 at Mason Brothers Audubon Chapel. Mason Brothers Audubon Chapel is entrusted with arrangements. Leave condolences at www.masonbrothersfs.com
. A face mask/ covering is required, and Social Distancing will be practiced.