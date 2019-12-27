Services
Rudy-Rowland Funeral Home - Henderson
604 Center Street
Henderson, KY 42420
270-827-9881
For more information about
Sammie Dixon
View Funeral Home Obituary
Memorial service
Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020
2:00 PM
Corydon United Methodist Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Sammie Dixon
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Sammie Ray Dixon

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Sammie Ray Dixon Obituary
SAMMIE RAY DIXON

CORYDON, KENTUCKY - Sammie Ray Dixon, 82, of Corydon, Kentucky, passed away Monday, December 23, 2019, at St. Vincent-Evansville.

She was born May 8, 1937, in Henderson County, Kentucky, to the late Raymond and Lillian Dixon. For more than 32 years, Sammie taught at Corydon Elementary School. She also was past president of the Henderson County Retired Teachers Association. Sammie was a Kentucky Colonel. She was a lifetime member of Corydon United Methodist Church, where she was a Sunday school teacher and Sunday school superintendant. She was also a member of the Corydon Church Alliance. Sammie had a beautiful voice and was often requested to sing at weddings and funerals.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by five siblings, Magdaline Hurt, Donald Dixon, Dayton Dixon, Sherolyn Dixon Stone, and Darrell Glenn Dixon.

Survivors include her brother, Larry Dixon and his wife, Cindy, of Henderson, Kentucky; two sisters-in-law, Janice Dixon of Corydon, Kentucky, and Joyce Dixon of Henderson, Kentucky; one brother-in-law, Barry Stone of Dixon, Kentucky; nieces and nephews and their families.

Memorial services will be at 2 p.m. Saturday, January 18, 2020, at Corydon United Methodist Church. Brother Vernon Timberlake will officiate.

There will be no visitation.

Rudy-Rowland Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

Online condolences may be made at www.rudyrowland.com.
Published in The Gleaner from Dec. 27 to Dec. 29, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Sammie's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -