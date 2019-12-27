|
|
SAMMIE RAY DIXON
CORYDON, KENTUCKY - Sammie Ray Dixon, 82, of Corydon, Kentucky, passed away Monday, December 23, 2019, at St. Vincent-Evansville.
She was born May 8, 1937, in Henderson County, Kentucky, to the late Raymond and Lillian Dixon. For more than 32 years, Sammie taught at Corydon Elementary School. She also was past president of the Henderson County Retired Teachers Association. Sammie was a Kentucky Colonel. She was a lifetime member of Corydon United Methodist Church, where she was a Sunday school teacher and Sunday school superintendant. She was also a member of the Corydon Church Alliance. Sammie had a beautiful voice and was often requested to sing at weddings and funerals.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by five siblings, Magdaline Hurt, Donald Dixon, Dayton Dixon, Sherolyn Dixon Stone, and Darrell Glenn Dixon.
Survivors include her brother, Larry Dixon and his wife, Cindy, of Henderson, Kentucky; two sisters-in-law, Janice Dixon of Corydon, Kentucky, and Joyce Dixon of Henderson, Kentucky; one brother-in-law, Barry Stone of Dixon, Kentucky; nieces and nephews and their families.
Memorial services will be at 2 p.m. Saturday, January 18, 2020, at Corydon United Methodist Church. Brother Vernon Timberlake will officiate.
There will be no visitation.
Rudy-Rowland Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Online condolences may be made at www.rudyrowland.com.
Published in The Gleaner from Dec. 27 to Dec. 29, 2019