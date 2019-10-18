|
|
Samuel "Sam" Jay Gibbs
Henderson - Samuel "Sam" Jay Gibbs, age 55, of Henderson, KY, passed away at 3:34 p.m. Thursday, October 17, 2019 at Deaconess Gateway Hospital in Newburgh, IN.
Sam retired from the Henderson City Fire Department after 23 years. He currently worked as a security guard at Century Aluminum in Sebree, KY. Sam was a hard worker and very dependable. He loved being with his family and friends. "Bubba" as he was known to his sisters was a KY Colonel, a big sports fan, and enjoyed all types of music.
He was preceded in death by his parents John and Fay Gibbs.
Sam is survived by his wife of 17 years Anna Gibbs of Henderson, KY; daughter Jayci Gibbs of San Diego, CA; son Tanner Gibbs of Evansville, IN; step-son Justin Cornelius and his wife Jessica of Henderson, KY; 3 sisters: Carla Gibbs, Holly Case and her husband Jim, and Jonna Meyers and her husband Mike all of Henderson, KY; 2 grandchildren Adalyn and Brycen Cornelius; and many nieces and nephews.
Relatives and friends are invited to Sam's Life Celebration from 4:00 until 8:00 p.m. Monday and again on Tuesday starting at 9:00 a.m. at Benton-Glunt Funeral Home. A memorial service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, October 22, 2019 at the funeral home with Barry Cravens officiating. Full military honors will be rendered by the American Legion Worsham Post #40.
