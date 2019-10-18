Services
Benton-Glunt Funeral Home
629 S Green St
Henderson, KY 42420
(270) 827-3535
Resources
More Obituaries for Samuel Gibbs
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Samuel Jay "Sam" Gibbs

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Samuel Jay "Sam" Gibbs Obituary
Samuel "Sam" Jay Gibbs

Henderson - Samuel "Sam" Jay Gibbs, age 55, of Henderson, KY, passed away at 3:34 p.m. Thursday, October 17, 2019 at Deaconess Gateway Hospital in Newburgh, IN.

Sam retired from the Henderson City Fire Department after 23 years. He currently worked as a security guard at Century Aluminum in Sebree, KY. Sam was a hard worker and very dependable. He loved being with his family and friends. "Bubba" as he was known to his sisters was a KY Colonel, a big sports fan, and enjoyed all types of music.

He was preceded in death by his parents John and Fay Gibbs.

Sam is survived by his wife of 17 years Anna Gibbs of Henderson, KY; daughter Jayci Gibbs of San Diego, CA; son Tanner Gibbs of Evansville, IN; step-son Justin Cornelius and his wife Jessica of Henderson, KY; 3 sisters: Carla Gibbs, Holly Case and her husband Jim, and Jonna Meyers and her husband Mike all of Henderson, KY; 2 grandchildren Adalyn and Brycen Cornelius; and many nieces and nephews.

Relatives and friends are invited to Sam's Life Celebration from 4:00 until 8:00 p.m. Monday and again on Tuesday starting at 9:00 a.m. at Benton-Glunt Funeral Home. A memorial service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, October 22, 2019 at the funeral home with Barry Cravens officiating. Full military honors will be rendered by the American Legion Worsham Post #40.

Arrangements entrusted to Benton-Glunt Funeral Home, A Life Celebration® Home, online condolences may be made at www.bentonglunt.com.
Published in The Gleaner from Oct. 18 to Oct. 20, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Samuel's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Benton-Glunt Funeral Home
Download Now