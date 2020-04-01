|
Sandie Peak, age 69 of Morganfield, KY went to be with her Lord Friday, March 27, 2020.
She was born June 2, 1950 in Morganfield, KY to the late Barker and Dorothy Peak. Sandie was a life-long resident of Union county where she was well known and loved by those fortunate enough to be a part of her large inner circle. Sandie worked for many years at Thomas & Thomas. A spiritual person, Sandie enjoyed her volunteer work with St. Vincent DePaul and providing weekly adoration prayers at St. Ann Catholic Church where she was a member. Sandie loved spending time with family, friends, and her church community. She was an avid sports enthusiast and especially a fan of Kentucky Wildcat Basketball. Though Sandie will be missed by all those who love her, there is happiness in the knowledge that she is with her Lord Jesus Christ as well as with those loved ones who preceded her to Paradise.
Survivors include Brother, Jim Peak & M'Lea of Clayton, NC; Niece, Mandi Degnan & Sean of Raleigh, NC; Grand Nephews, Finn Degnan of Brooklyn, NY, Leo Degnan of Raleigh, NC, Roan Degnan of Raleigh, NC.
Burial will be in St. Peter's Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to St. Vincent DePaul.
*In compliance with COVID-19 public safety measures, the service will be private*
Fr. Dave Johnson will officiate.
