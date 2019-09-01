|
Sandra Kay "Sandy" Nobles
Henderson - Sandra Kay "Sandy" Nobles, 67, of Henderson, Kentucky, passed away Friday, August 30, 2019, at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital in Owensboro, Kentucky.
She attended First Christian Church. Sandy was a nurse. She enjoyed reading and loved cats.
She was preceded in death her mother, Joyce Payne; and her ex-husband, Edwin Nobles.
Survivors include her son, David Nobles and his wife, Shelley, of Henderson, Kentucky; her father, Robert M. Payne of Henderson, Kentucky; one brother, Ray Payne and his wife, Libby, of Henderson, Kentucky; one grandson, Samuel Nobles; two stepgrandchildren, Shea Littlepage and Liam Littlepage; one nephew, Taylor Payne; one niece, Lindsay Phillips and her husband, Chad; two great-nieces, Allison Phillips and June Phillips.
Memorial services will be at 1 p.m. Wednesday at Rudy-Rowland Funeral Home. Dr. Chuck Summers will officiate.
Visitation will be from 11 a.m. until service time Wednesday at the funeral home.
Published in The Gleaner on Sept. 1, 2019