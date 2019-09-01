Services
Rudy-Rowland Funeral Home - Henderson
604 Center Street
Henderson, KY 42420
270-827-9881
Sandra Nobles
Visitation
Wednesday, Sep. 4, 2019
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Rudy-Rowland Funeral Home
Memorial service
Wednesday, Sep. 4, 2019
1:00 PM
Rudy-Rowland Funeral Home
Sandra Kay "Sandy" Nobles


1952 - 2019
Sandra Kay "Sandy" Nobles Obituary
Sandra Kay "Sandy" Nobles

Henderson - Sandra Kay "Sandy" Nobles, 67, of Henderson, Kentucky, passed away Friday, August 30, 2019, at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital in Owensboro, Kentucky.

She attended First Christian Church. Sandy was a nurse. She enjoyed reading and loved cats.

She was preceded in death her mother, Joyce Payne; and her ex-husband, Edwin Nobles.

Survivors include her son, David Nobles and his wife, Shelley, of Henderson, Kentucky; her father, Robert M. Payne of Henderson, Kentucky; one brother, Ray Payne and his wife, Libby, of Henderson, Kentucky; one grandson, Samuel Nobles; two stepgrandchildren, Shea Littlepage and Liam Littlepage; one nephew, Taylor Payne; one niece, Lindsay Phillips and her husband, Chad; two great-nieces, Allison Phillips and June Phillips.

Memorial services will be at 1 p.m. Wednesday at Rudy-Rowland Funeral Home. Dr. Chuck Summers will officiate.

Visitation will be from 11 a.m. until service time Wednesday at the funeral home.

Online condolences may be made at www.rudyrowland.com.
Published in The Gleaner on Sept. 1, 2019
