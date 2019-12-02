|
|
Sandra Kay Powell Woodard
Little Dixie, Kentucky - Sandra Kay Powell Woodard (also known as Rawhide or Sandy Claus), 65, of Little Dixie, Kentucky, passed away on Sunday, December 1, 2019, after desperately trying to stay alive for her two children.
She was born on Friday, August 13, 1954. Sandra always said, "I was doomed from the start being born on Friday the 13th!" She was a teacher for the Henderson County School System for 32 years. Twenty-two of those years she taught her kindergartner babies (as she liked to call them), and three of those years she taught second grade. Her real passion was the 7 years she taught Art at A.B. Chandler Elementary School. Every student that was fortunate enough to have her as a teacher was challenged to become smART through work with elements of art and the principles of design. Sandra always referred to herself as a "wannabee" artist and planned to become one whenever she grew up! She liked to proclaim she would always wear her "heART" on her sleeve.
Sandy loved to read. As a young child, she read every book in her school library. The stories fed her imagination and inspired her creativity.
She was an "underdog" lover and loved to help those who were less fortunate. She was tough as a sick little child, hence the name "Rawhide" given to her by her Uncle Bob. Her mom, Janet Powell, once gave her a coin and told her to keep this always and you will never be broke but if you give it away to someone who needs it, you'll be rich in your heart forever. So for the last 10 years that she taught school, she bought everyone who worked at her school a Christmas gift. She signed them all from "Sandy Claus." Giving was a wonderful feeling that she loved and a precious gift from her mother.
Sandy's best trait was her sense of humor. She planned on having fun when she retired (if she could remember what fun was!). She had a huge bucket and giant list to accomplish, but her bucket kept getting holes in it until there was no bottom left! So, in her memory, don't cry for her; instead, tell a "dry" joke and share a laugh with someone you know. When anyone asked her how she was doing, she always replied, "I'm old, ugly, fat, and broke!" which she requested be put on her tombstone so that anyone walking by it would have a good laugh!
Sandy was preceded in death by her gifted mother, Dorothy Janet Powell, and her giving father, Ralph Melton Powell.
Survivors include her children, her favorite son, Nathan Kyle Woodard, and her favorite daughter, Abby Denise Woodard Griffin and her loving husband, Craig Jacob Griffin; her two granddaughters, Taylor Renea Woodard (Lou-Lou) and Paisley Ryan Griffin; one sister, Rebecca Bugg; two brothers, Ralph Steven Powell and his wife, Sarah, and Alan Vincent Powell and his wife, Karin; and nieces and nephews.
Services will be at 11 a.m. Thursday, December 5, 2019, at Rudy-Rowland Funeral Home. The Reverend Mark Hobgood will officiate. Burial will be in Shady Grove Cemetery in Poole, Kentucky.
Visitation will be from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Wednesday and until service time Thursday at the funeral home.
Contributions may be made to Harbor House Christian Center, 804 Clay Street, Henderson, Kentucky 42420, in honor of Rudy, Janet, and Carl D. Melton.
Pallbearers will be Eddie Griffin, Cliff Griffin, Wes Cates, and Richie Cates.
Online condolences may be made at www.rudyrowland.com.
Published in The Gleaner from Dec. 2 to Dec. 3, 2019