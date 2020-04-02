|
Sara Bridges Kimbrough
Henderson, KY - Sara Bridges Kimbrough, age 100, departed this world on April 1, 2020 to be reunited with her dear family & friends who have already passed on. A longtime bookkeeper by trade, "Miss Sara" retired from Gibson Automotive after several year's service.
Sara was preceded in death by her parents, Robert Lee and Lula Wade Bridges; husband, Glenn H. Kimbrough; son, William Anthony Witherspoon; and all 8 siblings.
Survivors include her daughter, Bobbie K. Fisher; son, David G. Kimbrough; and numerous nieces & nephews.
In lieu of the current Covid-19 pandemic, there will be a private burial to be followed by a memorial service at a later date.
Published in The Gleaner from Apr. 2 to Apr. 4, 2020