Services
Benton-Glunt Funeral Home
629 S Green St
Henderson, KY 42420
(270) 827-3535
Resources
More Obituaries for Sara Kimbrough
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Sara Bridges Kimbrough

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Sara Bridges Kimbrough Obituary
Sara Bridges Kimbrough

Henderson, KY - Sara Bridges Kimbrough, age 100, departed this world on April 1, 2020 to be reunited with her dear family & friends who have already passed on. A longtime bookkeeper by trade, "Miss Sara" retired from Gibson Automotive after several year's service.

Sara was preceded in death by her parents, Robert Lee and Lula Wade Bridges; husband, Glenn H. Kimbrough; son, William Anthony Witherspoon; and all 8 siblings.

Survivors include her daughter, Bobbie K. Fisher; son, David G. Kimbrough; and numerous nieces & nephews.

In lieu of the current Covid-19 pandemic, there will be a private burial to be followed by a memorial service at a later date.

Arrangements entrusted to Benton-Glunt & Tapp Funeral Home, A Life Celebration® Home, online condolences may be made at www.bentongluntandtappfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Gleaner from Apr. 2 to Apr. 4, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Sara's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Benton-Glunt Funeral Home
Download Now