Sarah Dossett

Marion - Sarah Elizabeth Dossett, 85 of Marion, formerly of Clay passed away Sunday, September 27, 2020 at Deaconess Midtown in Evansville.
Sarah was born in Henderson on January 8, 1935 and was raised by the late Marvin and Annie Mae Adcock. She was a member of Webb Memorial United Methodist Church where she worked at the food pantry. She owned and operated The Remnant house in Clay. She worked as a bank teller at several different banks in the area. She adored her children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren. Sarah loved all children and was a passionate foster mother to over 25 kids in both Russellville and Clay. After leaving Clay she resided in The Courtyard Assisted Living Facility in Central City. She loved to quilt, do crossword puzzles and read.
Survivors include 1 daughter Amy Boone (Jimmy) of Clay and 1 son Dale Dossett (Mary) of Cadiz, 3 sisters Anna Adcock Burmester, Mary Sue Crooks, and Martha Gray. 3 brothers Cyrus Adcock, Steve Adcock and Donnie Adcock. 6 grandchildren Cy Dossett, Laura Dossett O' Malley, Ben Boone, Erin Courtney, Nathan Boone, Jenny Whittington. 10 Great grandchildren Gunnar Boone, Mason Dossett, Clint Dossett, Case Dossett, Jamison Courtney, Thad Courtney, Natalie Boone, Anna Boone, Karter Whittington, and Colin Whittington.
Private Services will be held on a later date.
Vanover Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.
