Scott Thomas Berry
Henderson - Scott Thomas Berry, age 48, traded his earthly home in Henderson, KY for his mansion in glory. Scott was a devoted member of Henderson Presbyterian Church. He also worked part time at Wal-Mart. Scott loved being on his computer and really enjoyed social media. He played basketball and was a big UK fan.
Scott is survived by his mother, Nancy Berry of Henderson, KY; sisters, Shannon Trader of Henderson, KY and Michelle Outlaw of Owensboro, KY; brother, Steven Glassco of Henderson, KY.
Relatives and friends are invited to the Memorial Service to be held at 1:00 p.m. Saturday, July 27, 2019 at the Presbyterian Church of Henderson with Rev. Eric Hoye officiating. Burial will be at a later date at Roselawn Memorial Gardens in Henderson, Ky.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to Presbyterian Church of Henderson.
