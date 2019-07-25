Services
Tapp Funeral Home
223 3Rd St
Henderson, KY 42420
(270) 826-2782
Memorial service
Saturday, Jul. 27, 2019
1:00 PM
Presbyterian Church of Henderson
Scott Thomas Berry Obituary
Scott Thomas Berry

Henderson - Scott Thomas Berry, age 48, traded his earthly home in Henderson, KY for his mansion in glory. Scott was a devoted member of Henderson Presbyterian Church. He also worked part time at Wal-Mart. Scott loved being on his computer and really enjoyed social media. He played basketball and was a big UK fan.

Scott is survived by his mother, Nancy Berry of Henderson, KY; sisters, Shannon Trader of Henderson, KY and Michelle Outlaw of Owensboro, KY; brother, Steven Glassco of Henderson, KY.

Relatives and friends are invited to the Memorial Service to be held at 1:00 p.m. Saturday, July 27, 2019 at the Presbyterian Church of Henderson with Rev. Eric Hoye officiating. Burial will be at a later date at Roselawn Memorial Gardens in Henderson, Ky.

Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to Presbyterian Church of Henderson.

Arrangements entrusted to Tapp Funeral Home, A Life Celebration® Home, online condolences may be made at www.tappfh.com
Published in The Gleaner on July 25, 2019
