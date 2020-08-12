1/1
Seana (Clark) Schwartz
Seana (Clark) Schwartz

Henderson - Seana Rhea (Clark) Schwartz, 34, of Henderson, KY, passed away on Monday, August 10, 2020 at her residence.

She was born in Henderson on August 16, 1985 to the late Jacquela (Clark) Greenwell.

Seana loved spending time with her children and her family. She enjoyed playing the piano and singing. She was a homemaker and loved animals.

In addition to her mother, she was preceded in death by her grandmother, Norma L. (Smock) Clark and niece, Abigail Sizemore.

She is survived by her grandpa, James Clark, Jr. of Spottsville, KY; children, Aidan Schwartz, Dalton Schwartz and Cole Majors, all of Spottsville; sister, April (Santiago) Reynolds (Ray) of Illinois; aunt, Rheavonda (Clark) Hunter (Tony) of Spottsville; and uncle, James Clark III (Patti) of Franklin, TN.

Funeral service will be on Saturday, August 15 at 11 a.m. at Tomblinson Funeral Home, Henderson Chapel, 325 1st Street, Henderson, KY 42420. Pastor Barry Steed will officiate. Burial will follow at Fairmont Cemetery.

Visitation will be on Friday, August 14 from 2:30-7 p.m. and on Saturday, August 15 from 9:00 a.m. until service time at the funeral home.

Online condolences may be shared at www.tomblinsonfuneralhome.com.




Published in The Gleaner from Aug. 12 to Aug. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Tomblinson Funeral Home
325 First Street
Henderson, KY 42420
270-826-2544
