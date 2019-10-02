|
Shannon Lee Gibson
Dixon - Shannon Lee Gibson, age 54, of Dixon, KY, passed away at 12:15 a.m. Sept. 30, 2019 at Methodist Hospital, Henderson, KY.
She was preceded in death by her father, Randy Gibson.
Shannon is survived by her mother, Reeda Courtney of Dixon, KY: sister, Angela Banks of Providence, KY: brother, Steve Gibson of Henderson County, KY.
Visitation will be held from 10:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m. Thursday, October 3, 2019 at Tapp Funeral Home.
Burial will be held at a later date.
Arrangements entrusted to Tapp Funeral Home, A Life Celebration® Home, online condolences may be made at www.tappfh.com
Published in The Gleaner on Oct. 2, 2019