Tapp Funeral Home
223 3Rd St
Henderson, KY 42420
(270) 826-2782
Shannon Lee Gibson

Shannon Lee Gibson Obituary
Shannon Lee Gibson

Dixon - Shannon Lee Gibson, age 54, of Dixon, KY, passed away at 12:15 a.m. Sept. 30, 2019 at Methodist Hospital, Henderson, KY.

She was preceded in death by her father, Randy Gibson.

Shannon is survived by her mother, Reeda Courtney of Dixon, KY: sister, Angela Banks of Providence, KY: brother, Steve Gibson of Henderson County, KY.

Visitation will be held from 10:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m. Thursday, October 3, 2019 at Tapp Funeral Home.

Burial will be held at a later date.

Arrangements entrusted to Tapp Funeral Home, A Life Celebration® Home, online condolences may be made at www.tappfh.com
Published in The Gleaner on Oct. 2, 2019
