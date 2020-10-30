1/1
Sharon Ann (Skaggs) Carver
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Sharon's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Sharon Ann (Skaggs) Carver

Corydon - Sharon Ann (Skaggs) Carver, 73, of Corydon, passed away on Thursday, October 29, 2020 at Lucy Smith King Care Center.

She was born in Henderson County on May 16, 1947 to the late Ervin and Madeline (Mincy) Skaggs.

She was a retired cook from South Heights Elementary and a member of Faithway Baptist Church. She enjoyed cooking, crocheting, reading and word search puzzles.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brothers, Lonnie Skaggs, Joe Skaggs, Terry L. Skaggs, and Steve Skaggs.

She is survived by her husband of 55 years, Henry Carver; children, Henry Wayne Carver, Jr., Jackie Carver, Jason Carver, and Aliah Little; siblings, Becky Skaggs and Brian Skaggs; eight grandchildren, one great grandchild, nieces, and nephews.

Funeral services will be at 1 p.m. on Tuesday, November 3 at Tomblinson Funeral Home, Henderson Chapel with Pastor Dwight Cox officiating.

Burial will follow at Roselawn Memorial Gardens.

Visitation will be from 9:30 a.m. until 1 p.m. on Tuesday, November 3 at the funeral home.

Pallbearers will be Jackie Carver, Brian Skaggs, Jason Carver, Heath Cox, Larry Lambert, and Tyler Wolf.

Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to St. Anthony's Hospice.

Online condolences may be shared at www.tomblinsonfuneralhome.com.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Gleaner from Oct. 30 to Nov. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Tomblinson Funeral Home
325 First Street
Henderson, KY 42420
270-826-2544
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Tomblinson Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved