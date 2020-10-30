Sharon Ann (Skaggs) Carver
Corydon - Sharon Ann (Skaggs) Carver, 73, of Corydon, passed away on Thursday, October 29, 2020 at Lucy Smith King Care Center.
She was born in Henderson County on May 16, 1947 to the late Ervin and Madeline (Mincy) Skaggs.
She was a retired cook from South Heights Elementary and a member of Faithway Baptist Church. She enjoyed cooking, crocheting, reading and word search puzzles.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brothers, Lonnie Skaggs, Joe Skaggs, Terry L. Skaggs, and Steve Skaggs.
She is survived by her husband of 55 years, Henry Carver; children, Henry Wayne Carver, Jr., Jackie Carver, Jason Carver, and Aliah Little; siblings, Becky Skaggs and Brian Skaggs; eight grandchildren, one great grandchild, nieces, and nephews.
Funeral services will be at 1 p.m. on Tuesday, November 3 at Tomblinson Funeral Home, Henderson Chapel with Pastor Dwight Cox officiating.
Burial will follow at Roselawn Memorial Gardens.
Visitation will be from 9:30 a.m. until 1 p.m. on Tuesday, November 3 at the funeral home.
Pallbearers will be Jackie Carver, Brian Skaggs, Jason Carver, Heath Cox, Larry Lambert, and Tyler Wolf.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to St. Anthony's Hospice.
Online condolences may be shared at www.tomblinsonfuneralhome.com
.